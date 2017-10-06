Guinness Pro 14 Ulster v Connacht Rugby Live Stream

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Guinness Pro 14 Ulster v Connacht Rugby Live from Ravenhill in Belfast.



Kick off at 19:35, our online pre match online broadcast starts at 19:00.

Our Commentary Team today will be Rob Murphy, with Alan Deegan and William Davies on Co commentary. Linley McKenzie joins us for pre-game show from 7pm.

Squad Update ahead of clash with Ulster

Out medical team have issued the following update ahead of the clash with Ulster on Friday (K.O. 7.35pm)

Lock:

Andrew Browne is rehabilitating from an achilles tendon injury and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

James Cannon has returned to training with the squad this week following his thigh injury.

Back Row:

Naulia Dawai will return to training with the squad this week following his hamstring injury.

Jake Heenan injured his knee in the game versus Scarlets and will see a specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery and will be out of action until early 2018.

Scrum-half:

James Mitchell has progressed well with his shoulder injury and will integrate into training with the squad this week.

Centre:

Peter Robb is rehabilitating from recent hip surgery and will be out of action until December.

Back Three:

Niyi Adeolokun has integrated into training with the squad this week following his knee surgery in the off-season.

Matt Healy has returned to training with the squad this week following his groin injury.