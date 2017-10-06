Guinness Pro 14 Ulster v Connacht Rugby Live Stream

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Guinness Pro 14 Ulster v Connacht Rugby Live from Ravenhill in Belfast.
Our Commentary Team today will be Rob Murphy, with Alan Deegan and William Davies on Co commentary. Linley McKenzie joins us for pre-game show from 7pm.
Kick off at 19:35, our online pre match online broadcast starts at 19:00.
Squad Update ahead of clash with Ulster
Out medical team have issued the following update ahead of the clash with Ulster on Friday (K.O. 7.35pm)
Lock:
Andrew Browne is rehabilitating from an achilles tendon injury and will be out of action for a number of weeks.
James Cannon has returned to training with the squad this week following his thigh injury.
Back Row:
Naulia Dawai will return to training with the squad this week following his hamstring injury.
Jake Heenan injured his knee in the game versus Scarlets and will see a specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury.
Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery and will be out of action until early 2018.
Scrum-half:
James Mitchell has progressed well with his shoulder injury and will integrate into training with the squad this week.
Centre:
Peter Robb is rehabilitating from recent hip surgery and will be out of action until December.
Back Three:
Niyi Adeolokun has integrated into training with the squad this week following his knee surgery in the off-season.
Matt Healy has returned to training with the squad this week following his groin injury.