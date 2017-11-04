Guinness Pro 14 Connacht Rugby V Cheetahs Live Stream

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Guinness Pro 14 Connacht Rugby V Cheetahs Live from the SportsGround.



Kick off at 19:35, our online pre match online broadcast starts at 19:20.

Team To Face The Cheetahs

Our Commentary Team today will be Rob Murphy, with Joe Healy on Co commentary.

Winger Niyi Adeolokun makes his first start of the season for Connacht as they take on the Toyota Cheetahs in the Sportsground on Saturday (K.O. 7.35pm). Adeolokun, who turned 27 today, joins Tiernan O’Halloran and Darragh Leader in the back three, both of whom started in the win against Munster last weekend.

With three players away on international duty, Caolin Blade starts at scrum half, Craig Ronaldson at inside centre and Quinn Roux in the second row as Connacht look to make it four wins in a row in all competitions.

In the back row Eoghan Masterson comes back in at blindside, Eoin McKeon starts at openside and Captain John Muldoon wears the number 8 jersey.

Naulia Dawai also returning from injury is back in the match day 23 as he takes his place among the replacements. Ronaldson forms a centre partnership with Tom Farrell who scored the decisive try against Munster.

Speaking ahead of the game Farrell spoke of the need to get a result against Cheetahs before going into the two week break as the Autumn international will take centre stage. “We have been steadily improving since the start of the season and we put together back to back wins in Europe and followed that up with a win against Munster last weekend. The atmosphere was fantastic in the Sportsground and the lift that the fans gave us made all the difference. But we will need to repeat that performance if we are to beat the Cheetahs on Saturday and go into the break with four wins in a row”.

#CONvCHE

Kick-off 7.35pm:

(15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Darragh Leader, Tom Farrell, Craig Ronaldson, Niyi Adeolokun, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade,

(1-8) Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham; Quinn Roux, James Cannon; Eoghan Masterson, Eoin McKeon, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements (16-23): Dave Heffernan, Denis Coulson, Conor Carey, Gavin Thornbury, Naulia Dawai, Conor McKeon, Steve Crosbie, Matt Healy.

Game Info

After losing their opening two games, the Cheetahs have gone on a good run which has seen them sitting in third place in Conference A and are one of the top try scoring teams in the championship with 27 tries.

This form hasn’t gone unnoticed by backs coach Nigel Carolan who is fully aware of the threat they pose.

“When the lost their first two games some people started writing them off immediately, but I noticed the likes of Rassie Erasmus, who would know them better than most, predicted this improvement. They were well beaten against Ulster and Munster when they fell apart, but they had a great win at home to Leinster and that really kick started their season. They are a really attacking, exciting team and we will need to be at our best to beat them.”

Following his match winning try last weekend, Tom Farrell is also conscious of that attacking style and the challenge that will pose from a defensive point of view:

“We have had a good look at them and looked at plenty of footage of them and they are a really attacking team. They love to run with the ball and score tries and they have scored plenty of them so far. We will really need to put in a big defensive display and prevent them getting a foot hold. We did well in defence in the win against Munster, but we also made mistakes, so we were left with plenty to work on”.