Guinness Pro 14 Connacht Rugby v Cardiff Live Stream

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Guinness Pro 14 Connacht v Cardiff Live from The Sportsground in College Rd.



Kick off at 15:15, our online pre match online broadcast starts at 15:00.

Our Commentary Team today will be Rob Murphy and Joe Healy on Co commentary.

Connacht Rugby medical team have issued the following squad update ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Cardiff Blues at the Sportsground (3.15pm).

Lock:

Andrew Browne is rehabilitating from an Achilles tendon injury and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Back Row:

Naulia Dawai had a minor setback with his hamstring injury and will continue his rehabilitation.

Sean O’Brien underwent surgery for the shoulder injury he sustained versus Southern Kings and will be out of action for three to four months.

Scrum-half:

James Mitchell is progressing well in his recovery from a shoulder injury and hopes to return to training in the coming weeks.

Centre:

Peter Robb is rehabilitating from recent hip surgery and will be out of action until December.

Back Three:

Tiernan O’Halloran sustained a hip injury in the game versus the Dragons and will be monitored by the medical and fitness teams this week.

Matt Healy sustained a groin injury in training last week and will be out for 2-3 weeks.

Cormac Brennan sustained a shoulder injury in training last week.

Niyi Adeolokun is continuing his recovery from knee surgery under the supervision of the medical and fitness teams.