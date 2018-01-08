15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Guidelines on flu symptoms urged for Galway parents

By GBFM News
January 8, 2018

Time posted: 3:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: 

The Departments of Education and Health need to immediately issue guidelines on symptoms to look out for in children who may have flu.

That’s according to city councillor, Niall McNelis, who says the virus could spread more quickly as pupils returned to schools in Galway and across the country today.

Experts say it could be another fortnight before the so-called ‘Aussie flu’ will peak in Ireland.

Councillor McNelis says parents should be given specific advice on what symptoms to look out for.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Senior Ladies And Mens Teams To Feature In Historic Double Header
Traffic and pollution among main concerns over planned urban village at Ardaun
January 8, 2018
Tuam District Court moves location from tomorrow
January 8, 2018
Galway TD concerned farmers becoming an ‘endangered species’
January 8, 2018
Traffic and pollution among main concerns over planned urban village at Ardaun

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 8, 2018
Challenge Cup – Round 5 preview
January 8, 2018
Galway Senior Ladies And Mens Teams To Feature In Historic Double Header
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK