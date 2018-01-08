Guidelines on flu symptoms urged for Galway parents

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Departments of Education and Health need to immediately issue guidelines on symptoms to look out for in children who may have flu.

That’s according to city councillor, Niall McNelis, who says the virus could spread more quickly as pupils returned to schools in Galway and across the country today.

Experts say it could be another fortnight before the so-called ‘Aussie flu’ will peak in Ireland.

Councillor McNelis says parents should be given specific advice on what symptoms to look out for.