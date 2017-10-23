15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

GUI selections announced

By Sport GBFM
October 23, 2017

Time posted: 3:42 pm

Coaching Session

Seven members of the GUI Senior Panel will travel to PGA Catalunya Resort, Girona, Spain on 28th November for a four-day coaching session with national coach Neil Manchip

The players selected are: Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Tiarnán McLarnon (Massereene), Mark Power (Kilkenny), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Jamie Fletcher (Warrenpoint), Ronan Mullarney (Galway) & James Sugrue (Mallow).

 

South American Amateur

Alex Gleeson (Castle) and Robin Dawson (Tramore) have been selected to represent Ireland at the South American Amateur Championship at Martindale Buenos Aires Argentina from 13th to 16th January 2018.

 

South Africa Championships

Eight players have been selected to compete at the South African Stroke Play Championship at Pecanwood Golf Club from 6th to 9th February 2018 and the African Amateur Championship at Glendower Golf Club from 13th to 16th February 2018.

The players selected are: Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Tiarnán McLarnon (Massereene), Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Jonathan Yates (Naas) & Barry Anderson (The Royal Dublin).

Optional Headline