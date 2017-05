In This Week’s Podcast, Alan speaks with David Kearney, Director of Golf at Carton House, about his career path, member experiences and shorter forms of the game.

He is also joined by Dr Pete Lunn and Dr Elish Kelly from the ESRI to discuss the recently launched report on Participation in Golf. Redmond O’Donoghue from CGI also gives his take on the report.

There is also a news round-up included.