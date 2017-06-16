GUI name squads for The Amateur Championship and European Individual Championship

The Golfing Union of Ireland have named six-man squads for The Amateur Championship (Royal St George’s and Prince’s, 19-24 June) and the European Individual Amateur Championship (Walton Heath, 28 June-1 July)

Ireland’s six Walker Cup panelists have been selected to represent the GUI at The Amateur Championship, which begins at Royal St George’s and Prince’s on Monday (19 June). The same six players will represent the GUI at the European Individual Championship, which takes place at Walton Heath from 28 June to 1 July.

Tullamore’s Stuart Grehan is currently the highest ranked Irish player in the world at 45 with Paul McBride (The Island) also inside the world’s top 100 at 74. Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle) and Conor O’Rourke (Naas) complete the six-man squads. The top 64 and ties after two rounds of stroke play qualifying will advance to the match play stages at Royal St George’s.

The European Individual Amateur Championship, which takes place on the Old Course at Walton Heath, has a 54-hole cut with the top 60 and ties progressing after round three.

Ireland captain Tony Goode (Lucan) will accompany both sides along with team manager John Carroll (Bandon) at The Amateur Championship and Michael Delaney (Laytown & Bettystown), who will serve as team manager at the European Individual.

GUI SQUADS

The Amateur Championship (Royal St George’s & Prince’s, 19-24 June): Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Stuart Grehan (Tullamore), Conor O’Rourke (Naas), Paul McBride (The Island).

European Individual Amateur Championship (Walton Heath, 28 June-1 July): Paul McBride (The Island), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Conor O’Rourke (Naas), Stuart Grehan (Tullamore).