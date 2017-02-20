GTI Wins GAA FE Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais championship

The Gaelic Football team from Galway Technical Institute (GTI) won the GAA FE Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais championship on Saturday February 18th. They triumphed over Carlow Institute of Further Education with a score line of 4-10 to 2-6 at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.
The manager was John Keaveney and squad members Adam Keady, Jason O Brien, Jason Flaherty, Jack Haugh, Joseph Lowry (captain), Nathan Steele, Pierce Glynn, Cole Costello, Darragh O’Shaughnessy, Patrick McLoughlin, Dylan Cunningham, Josh McFarlane, Jordan Flynn, Brian O’Neill, Emmet Moran, Michael Kenny, Cian Walsh, Donal Brady, Cathal Carney, Nathan Lynskey, Keith Murphy, Conor Curran, Keith Shea, Nathan Feeney and Peter Walsh.
The Squad in Full Was
|Squad Number*
|Name
|Club
|County
|Course
|Year
|1
|Adam Keady
|Kilmaine
|Mayo
|Sports Coaching
|1st
|2
|Jason O’Brien
|Spiddal
|Galway
|Information Technology
|1st
|3
|Jason Flaherty
|Monivea/Abbey
|Galway
|Construction Technology
|1st
|4
|Pierce Glynn
|Annaghdown
|Galway
|Fire & Ambulance
|1st
|5
|Darragh O’Shaughnessy
|Caherlistrane
|Galway
|Applied Social Studies
|1st
|6
|Patrick McLoughlin
|Annaghdown
|Galway
|Information Technology
|1st
|7
|Dylan Cunningham
|Headford
|Galway
|Construction Technology
|1st
|8
|Josh MacFarlane
|St. James
|Galway
|Sports Coaching
|1st
|9
|Jordan Flynn
|Crossmolina
|Mayo
|Strength & Conditioning
|1st
|10
|Brian O’Neill
|Caherlistrane
|Galway
|Strength & Conditioning
|1st
|11
|Joe Lowry
|Ballycumber
|Offaly
|Strength & Conditioning
|1st
|12
|Emmet Moran
|Clifden
|Galway
|Business Studies
|1st
|13
|Cathal Carney
|Ballyhaunis
|Mayo
|Elite Soccer Coaching
|1st
|14
|Micheal Kenny
|Williamstown
|Galway
|Sports Coaching
|1st
|16
|Cian Walsh
|St. James
|Galway
|Business Studies
|1st
|17
|Cole Costello
|Micheal Breathnach
|Galway
|Fire & Ambulance
|1st
|18
|Donal Brady
|Micheal Breathnach
|Galway
|Animation & Gaming
|1st
|19
|Nathan Lynskey
|Oranmore
|Galway
|Strength & Conditioning
|1st
|20
|Keith Murphy
|St. James
|Galway
|Applied Social Studies
|1st
|21
|Conor Curran
|Barna
|Galway
|Strength & Conditioning
|1st
|22
|Nathan Steele
|Clonturk
|Longford
|Electronics
|1st
|23
|Keith Shea
|Doora Barefield
|Clare
|Construction Technology
|1st
|24
|Jack Haugh
|Williamstown
|Galway
|Programming & Software
|1st
|26
|Nathan Feeney
|Williamstown
|Galway
|Construction Technology
|1st
|27
|Peter Walsh
|Ballinrobe
|Mayo
|Elite Soccer Coaching
|1st