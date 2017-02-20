GTI Wins GAA FE Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais championship

The Gaelic Football team from Galway Technical Institute (GTI) won the GAA FE Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais championship on Saturday February 18th. They triumphed over Carlow Institute of Further Education with a score line of 4-10 to 2-6 at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

The Squad in Full Was

Squad Number* Name Club County Course Year 1 Adam Keady Kilmaine Mayo Sports Coaching 1st 2 Jason O’Brien Spiddal Galway Information Technology 1st 3 Jason Flaherty Monivea/Abbey Galway Construction Technology 1st 4 Pierce Glynn Annaghdown Galway Fire & Ambulance 1st 5 Darragh O’Shaughnessy Caherlistrane Galway Applied Social Studies 1st 6 Patrick McLoughlin Annaghdown Galway Information Technology 1st 7 Dylan Cunningham Headford Galway Construction Technology 1st 8 Josh MacFarlane St. James Galway Sports Coaching 1st 9 Jordan Flynn Crossmolina Mayo Strength & Conditioning 1st 10 Brian O’Neill Caherlistrane Galway Strength & Conditioning 1st 11 Joe Lowry Ballycumber Offaly Strength & Conditioning 1st 12 Emmet Moran Clifden Galway Business Studies 1st 13 Cathal Carney Ballyhaunis Mayo Elite Soccer Coaching 1st 14 Micheal Kenny Williamstown Galway Sports Coaching 1st 16 Cian Walsh St. James Galway Business Studies 1st 17 Cole Costello Micheal Breathnach Galway Fire & Ambulance 1st 18 Donal Brady Micheal Breathnach Galway Animation & Gaming 1st 19 Nathan Lynskey Oranmore Galway Strength & Conditioning 1st 20 Keith Murphy St. James Galway Applied Social Studies 1st 21 Conor Curran Barna Galway Strength & Conditioning 1st 22 Nathan Steele Clonturk Longford Electronics 1st 23 Keith Shea Doora Barefield Clare Construction Technology 1st 24 Jack Haugh Williamstown Galway Programming & Software 1st 26 Nathan Feeney Williamstown Galway Construction Technology 1st 27 Peter Walsh Ballinrobe Mayo Elite Soccer Coaching 1st