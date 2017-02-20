15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GTI Footballers

GTI Wins GAA FE Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais championship

By Sport GBFM
February 20, 2017

Time posted: 7:24 am

The Gaelic Football team from Galway Technical Institute (GTI) won the GAA FE Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais championship on Saturday February 18th. They triumphed over Carlow Institute of Further Education with a score line of 4-10 to 2-6 at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

The manager was John Keaveney and squad members Adam Keady, Jason O Brien, Jason Flaherty, Jack Haugh, Joseph Lowry (captain), Nathan Steele, Pierce Glynn, Cole Costello, Darragh O’Shaughnessy, Patrick McLoughlin, Dylan Cunningham, Josh McFarlane, Jordan Flynn, Brian O’Neill, Emmet Moran, Michael Kenny, Cian Walsh, Donal Brady, Cathal Carney, Nathan Lynskey, Keith Murphy, Conor Curran, Keith Shea, Nathan Feeney and Peter Walsh.
The Squad in Full Was

Squad Number* Name Club County Course Year
1 Adam Keady Kilmaine Mayo Sports Coaching 1st
2 Jason O’Brien Spiddal Galway Information Technology 1st
3 Jason Flaherty Monivea/Abbey Galway Construction Technology 1st
4 Pierce Glynn Annaghdown Galway Fire & Ambulance 1st
5 Darragh O’Shaughnessy Caherlistrane Galway Applied Social Studies 1st
6 Patrick McLoughlin Annaghdown Galway Information Technology 1st
7 Dylan Cunningham Headford Galway Construction Technology 1st
8 Josh MacFarlane St. James Galway Sports Coaching 1st
9 Jordan Flynn Crossmolina Mayo Strength & Conditioning 1st
10 Brian O’Neill Caherlistrane Galway Strength & Conditioning 1st
11 Joe Lowry Ballycumber Offaly Strength & Conditioning 1st
12 Emmet Moran Clifden Galway Business Studies 1st
13 Cathal Carney Ballyhaunis Mayo Elite Soccer Coaching 1st
14 Micheal Kenny Williamstown Galway Sports Coaching 1st
16 Cian Walsh St. James Galway Business Studies 1st
17 Cole Costello Micheal Breathnach Galway Fire & Ambulance 1st
18 Donal Brady Micheal Breathnach Galway Animation & Gaming 1st
19 Nathan Lynskey Oranmore Galway Strength & Conditioning 1st
20 Keith Murphy St. James Galway Applied Social Studies 1st
21 Conor Curran Barna Galway Strength & Conditioning 1st
22 Nathan Steele Clonturk Longford Electronics 1st
23 Keith Shea Doora Barefield Clare Construction Technology 1st
24 Jack Haugh Williamstown Galway Programming & Software 1st
26 Nathan Feeney Williamstown Galway Construction Technology 1st
27 Peter Walsh Ballinrobe Mayo Elite Soccer Coaching 1st
Sport
