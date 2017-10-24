15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Groundworks to begin shortly on N59 road scheme

By GBFM News
October 24, 2017

Time posted: 4:53 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: Ground investigation works for the N59 Maam Cross to Bunakill road scheme will begin later this month.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed that the county council has awarded the contract for the groundworks to Priority Geotechnical Limited.

TII has also directed the county council to progress the design of a pavement overlay scheme on the N59 west of Maam Cross, with work to begin next year.

Further pavement overlay works are being progressed on the section of the N59 north of Clifden, with work also expected to begin next year.

The pavement works are Recess will not begin until 2019.

The N59 Action Group has long campaigned for a complete upgrade of the N59 which is often described as the ‘worst road in the country’.

