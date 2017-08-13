Gridlock in Oranmore as funeral of hurling legend Tony Keady gets underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s gridlock in Oranmore this afternoon as the funeral of Tony Keady is set to get underway in the next few minutes.

Gardai are implementing traffic plans in the village as thousands of people have been arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception to bid farewell to the hurling legend.

The public are being advised to avoid the Maree Road towards Renville between 3 and 5 o’ clock to facilitate the Funeral.

There were severe traffic delays and lengthy queues yesterday as up to 15 thousand people flocked to the village to attend the reposal of the hurling legend, who passed away on Wednesday following a sudden illness.

Oranmore is once again coming to a standstill this afternoon as thousands of people have been arriving in the village for this afternoon’s requiem mass for hurling icon Tony Keady, which will get underway within the half hour.

It follows traffic chaos and lengthy delays in the village yesterday as people began queuing from mid-day to attend the reposal of the hurling legend – and continued to arrive in a seemingly endless stream.

Killimordaly native Tony, who was 53 years of age, lived at Frenchfort in Oranmore and worked at Calasanctius College in the heart of the village, where he was heavily involved in coaching.

He’s survived by his wife Margaret and their four children.

The double All-Ireland winner and All Star played hurling with his local club Killimordaly, and was a member of the Galway senior inter-county team in the 1980s and 1990s.

Tony has been remembered in recent days as a true giant of Galway hurling who dominated the half back line alongside Pete Finnerty and Ger McInerney – a trio long considered some of the finest players to ever wear the maroon jersey.

Among an estimated 15 thousand mourners who gathered yesterday to pay their respects were hurlers and GAA players from all over Ireland.

They included Tony’s former Galway and Killimordaly teammates – and the Tipperary team which battled Galway for the all-Ireland crown in the 1980s, led by Manager Michael ‘Babs’ Keating.

Requiem mass is taking place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Oranmore at 2 o’ clock, after which Tony will be laid to rest on the shores of Galway Bay at Renville Cemetery.

Gardai and GAA stewards will be on-site to direct traffic – and the public are asked to avoid the Maree Road to Renville and Renville Park areas between 3-5pm today to facilitate the Funeral.

The Keady family has requested that instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation.