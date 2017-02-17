Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend

George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground.

Friday Nights Selections

Race 1 Welcome to the Sportsground A7 525 19:52=TRAP 1 PARADISE ROMA

Race 2 The Recent Tote Returns S8 350 20:07=TRAP 3 BESLOW KEEGAN

Race 3 The Trio Pools Non Winner of Last 4 A7 525 20:22=TRAP 3 BAYSIDE ROLO

Race 4 The Chanelle Prazitel Stake Next Week S5 350 20:37=TRAP 3 RATHRONAN DANDY

Race 5 The Con & Annie Kirby Trial Stake Next Week A8 525 20:52=TRAP 6 FOUND IN DOON

Race 6 The Communions & Confirmations S2 350 21:07=TRAP 3 MAROON TONY

Race 7 The Boylesports A6 525 21:22=TRAP 5 SADHBHS STAR

Race 8 Ronnie 2 Hot 2 Trot A5 525 21:37=TRAP 2 FOXWOOD SPIRIT

Race 9 Follow us on Facebook & Twitter A2 525 21:52=TRAP 6 TYRUR MINISTER (NAP)

Race 10 The Online Bookings A4 525 22:07=TRAP 3 HARDTOBEHUMBLE

Race 11 Racing next Friday Lucky Last A3 525 22:22=TRAP 2 JASONS PEDRO

=======================================================================

Saturday

No Racing Due To Rugby Game