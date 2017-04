Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place at County Hall next week to discuss controversial proposals for a greenway through the county.

Representatives from Waterford County Council will attend to speak about the development and brief councillors on the impact of the greenway in their region.

Galway County Councillors agree that a greenway would be beneficial, but that it must not negatively impact on privately owned lands.

The meeting will take place at County Hall on Tuesday.