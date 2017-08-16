Green Party unveils banner at Blackrock in protest at oil drilling

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Green Party has unveiled a giant banner near the beach at Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill to protest against oil drilling off the south-west coast.

It’s after a license was granted in July to provide an oil company with access to billions of barrells worth of oil at the Porcupine Basin.

The Green Party says the move is severely detrimental to tackling climate change and the operation will produce almost two billion tonnes of co2.

The giant banner unfurled along the sand at Blackrock was held up by ten people.

It read ‘Keep it in the Ground’ – and urges the Government to rethink Ireland’s committment to the environment.