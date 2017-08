Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Green Party is calling for the Connemara greenway to be made a priority by the government.

The party has made a submission to the Department of Transport, asking that the project be pushed to the top of the agenda.

It says greenways should be an instrumental part of Galway’s public transport network.

Galway Green Party representative Pauline O’Reilly says Galway is filled with tourist attractions, but does not offer good pedestrian or cycle facilities.