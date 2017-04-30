15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Green light for repair works on Screeb to Carraroe electricity line

By GBFM News
April 30, 2017

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted to carry out repair work on the electricity line from Screeb to Carraroe.

ESB has been given the go ahead by county planners with two conditions attached.

The project will involve essential repairs to the existing 38kv line from Screeb Station to Carraroe station.

This will take place through the townlands of Derrynea, Keeraunacussaun, Lettermuckoo, Kinvara, Camus Eighter and Camas Oughter.

Crews will replace existing double wood poles, stays and headgear.

Of the conditions stipulated, one states the development is to be carried out in accordance with the mitigation measures included in the Natura Impact Statement.

