Green light for phase two of Knocknacarra District Centre

By GBFM News
August 9, 2017

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

City planners have given the green light for phase two of Knocknacarra District Centre.

Targeted Investment Opportunities ICAV is to develop a mixed-use 2 storey building at Western Distributor Road.

Phase 2 of Gateway Retail Park will encompass 6 retail units, a creche with an outdoor play area and drop in facility, a café/restaurant, first floor gym and offices.

The plans also include a new east/west pedestrian link with 151 basement and surface car parking spaces and 116 cycle spaces at surface level.

Phase 2 will be located north of the existing Dunnes Stores and vehicle access would be from a new entrance from the internal access road at the northern boundary of the site.

Permission has been granted with 33 conditions attached.

One stipulates that the developer must pay 20 thousand euro towards the provision of a new pedestrian crossing at Bothar Stiofáin, and cycle facilities on the adjoining road network.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
