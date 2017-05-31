15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Government urged to take action on ‘life and death’ ambulance situation in Connemara

By GBFM News
May 31, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has heard calls for immediate action after a seriously ill patient in Connemara had to wait almost an hour for an ambulance to arrive.

The issue has been raised in the Seanad this afternoon by Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

Speaking in the Seanad, he said the Health Minister must urgently take responsibility for inadequate ambulance cover across Connemara.

The matter has been the subject of a long running local campaign, but no action has yet been taken to improve the situation.

Senator O’Clochartaigh says it’s a matter of life and death.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
