Government urged to allocate unspent funds to Western Development Commission

By GBFM News
July 16, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is being urged to ensure that some of its unspent funds are allocated to the Western Development Commission’s Investment Fund.

The fund provides investment for SMEs and community based businesses, which are based in or intending on relocating to the Western region.

Galway West South Mayo TD Eamon O’Cuiv says the Department of Arts, Heritage, Rural, Regional and Gaeltacht Affairs was running a huge underspend before it was reorganised into two separate Government Departments.

He says some of this money should be used to support rural and community initiatives across Galway and the west.

