Government slammed over ‘farcical’ delay on Inishbofin health centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being criticised over what’s being described as a ‘farcical’ lack of progress on the Inishbofin health centre.

Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv says plans for the new centre were completed more than 7 years ago – but the project has been going backwards in recent years.

The Fianna Fail Deputy argues the project was shovel ready several years ago, with full planning permission secured on an available site.

However, he says no work was carried out and the entire project is effectively back at square one with discussions once again centred on potential sites.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says a functioning health centre is a basic human right and the situation is a disgrace.