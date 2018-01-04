Government reexamining planning process following Apple Athenry delays

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is looking at how to speed up the planning process for big investment projects like data centres following the ongoing controversy over Apple’s planned development in Athenry.

The Apple project has been delayed for over two years as a result of legal challenges through the existing planning system.

Minister Heather Humphreys says the process needs to be sped up to prevent years of delays to big investments.

CEO of the IDA Martin Shanahan says Apple are still interested in the centre in Athenry.