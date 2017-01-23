15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Government plan to rejuvenate towns and villages across the West

By GBFM News
January 23, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 60 million euro plan to rejuvenate regional towns and villages across Galway, the west and nationwide will be unveiled later.

An Atlantic economic corridor is to be developed along the Western Seaboard as part of the initiative which aims to support the creation of 135,000 jobs around the country.

The plan includes measures to rejuvenate 600 towns and villages with a scheme to encourage residential living in town centres.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be on hand for the launch of ‘Realising our Rural Potential’ which will invest in 600 locations to support them in areas like employment, infrastructure and tourism.

Jim Connolly is founder of the Rural Resettlement Ireland charity – he says it’s vital that the government also supports townlands outside the more built up areas.

