Government criticised over lack of progress on Magdalene Laundries in Galway and other areas

By GBFM News
July 27, 2017

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The UN has criticised the government’s lack of progress on investigations into the Magadelene Laundries, industrial schools and mother and baby homes, such as those in Galway

An Irish delegation has appeared before the UN Committee Against Torture to face questions on various human rights issues.

The Committee was particularly critical of the state’s assertion that it has no basis for believing that serious harm was perpetrated in the Magdalene Laundries, such as the one based at Forster Street in the city.

