Government criticised as Galway housing stock increases by just 900 since 2011

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s total housing stock has increased by just 900 over the past six years, despite over 10,000 people waiting on the city and county housing lists.

Census figures reveal that by the end of 2016, there were over 33,800 housing units in the city – an increase of just under 200 on the figure for 2011.

In the county, the current stock is just over 78,200 – an increase of under 700.

Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv says the figures reveal the extent of the stagnation of house provision in Galway.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv says it’s resulting in catastrophic levels of homelessness and a rising rent crisis which is having a serious impact on families.