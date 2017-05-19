Government committee to consider international expertise today on Tuam mother and baby home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Advice from international experts on the future of the mother and babies home site in Tuam will be considered by a Government committee today.

The interdepartmental committee has been established by Minister for Children Katherine Zappone.

The group is expected to report back before the end of the month with recommendations on the best way forward.

Almost 800 babies and infants are believed to have died at the Tuam home run by the Bon Secours order from 1925 to 1961.

International experts will advise on best international practice in the event of a full excavation of the site, and the possible identification of the bodies found there.