Government approved N59 engineer post remains vacant six months on

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An executive engineer position approved by the government to progress works on the N59 remains vacant six months on.

An allocation of 300 thousand euro was provided by TII to Galway County Council in February to carry out improvement works between Maam Cross and Bunnakill.

However, following the sanctioning of a temporary executive engineering post in November last year, the position remains vacant.

The N59 Action Group is now calling on the county council to explain why an engineer has not yet been recruited to manage the long-awaited project.