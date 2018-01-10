Government announces €5 million for victims of Storm Eleanor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cabinet has agreed to put aside 5 million euro for victims of storm Eleanor.

However, the Government has yet to reveal how the funding will be distributed.

The funds of five million euro earmarked for the victims of storm Eleanor will be managed by the Red Cross and the Department of Defence.

It’s not yet been indicated how much of that fund will be invested in Galway – where millions of euro in damage was inflicted by the Atlantic storm.

Last Tuesday evening, a combination of high tides and strong winds saw homes, businesses and roads flooded in a matter of minutes.

The combination resulted in several feet of water flowing into the city, primarily affecting the docks, the Claddagh, Merchant’s Road, Dominick Street and surrounding areas.

The City Council faced fierce criticism from many sectors for an alleged lack of preparation for the incident – described as a ‘one in two hundred year’ occurrence.

City chief Brendan McGrath has described the freak event as ‘unprecedented’ – and says nothing could have predicted the level of surge experienced.

OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran also visited Galway in the aftermath of the storm last week and committed to prioritising a flood defence scheme for the city.

However, there are concerns that flood defences will never be installed – because the cost of installing flood defences would be more than the economic cost of replacing properties lost to flooding.