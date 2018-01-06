15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Government accused of not investing in rural recreation and tourism in Galway

By GBFM News
January 6, 2018

Time posted: 11:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nothing has been done to develop rural recreation and tourism in Galway since 2010.

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv who says the government isn’t investing enough in the sector.

Deputy Ó Cúiv says the government should reinstate Comhairle na Tuaithe – an umbrella group of landowners, recreational users of the countryside, and state bodies like Fáilte Ireland and Coillte.

It hasn’t met since November 2016 while being reviewed by the government.

Deputy Ó Cúiv says investing in rural recreation and tourism in Galway will benefit local communities.

