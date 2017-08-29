Gort to Tuam motorway to open ahead of schedule next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Gort to Tuam M17 motorway is due to officially open, ahead of schedule, next month.

Galway East Independent T.D Seán Canney says the route will be officially opened on September 27th.

The opening follows three years of construction by the Direct Route Consortium and more than a decade of planning.

Deputy Canney says it’s vital that towns such as Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Gort are prepared to benefit from the opening of the motorway.

He says he will be pressing IDA Ireland to engage with clients to put forward a case for foreign direct investment along the corridor route.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Deputy Canney says the opening of the M17 motorway on September 27th will enhance travel times for motorists.