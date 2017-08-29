15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Gort to Tuam motorway to open ahead of schedule next month

By GBFM News
August 29, 2017

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Gort to Tuam M17 motorway is due to officially open, ahead of schedule, next month.

Galway East Independent T.D Seán Canney says the route will be officially opened on September 27th.

The opening follows three years of construction by the Direct Route Consortium and more than a decade of planning.

Deputy Canney says it’s vital that towns such as Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Gort are prepared to benefit from the opening of the motorway.

He says he will be pressing IDA Ireland to engage with clients to put forward a case for foreign direct investment along the corridor route.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Deputy Canney says the opening of the M17 motorway on September 27th will enhance travel times for motorists.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Conor Cooney
August 28, 2017
NUI Galway to hire design consultant for Nun’s Island masterplan
August 28, 2017
Tender process underway for upgrade of Ballinasloe Garda station
August 28, 2017
Delays in plans for Clarinbridge playground

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 29, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Conor Cooney
August 28, 2017
Connacht sign prop Denis Coulson
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK