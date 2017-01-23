Gort to Tuam motorway to open 3 months ahead of schedule

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-awaited Gort to Tuam motorway is on track to open to traffic three months ahead of schedule.

The County Concil executive says the works are progressing well, and route is likely to open in November this year, along with the Tuam bypass.

The drainage works on the new route are now 80% complete, while work continues on the surfacing of sections of the route.

There are around 600 people currently working on the project, and a total of over 2.9 million working hours have been clocked up to date.

Work on structures across the project is progressing well – all structures have commenced construction.

A number of side roads have also been opened as part of the M17/M18 network.

Pavement works are underway, and have already progressed significantly on some parts of the new motorway.

The full scheme, including the Tuam Bypass, is expected to open to traffic in November – three months ahead of schedule.