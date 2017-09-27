Gort to Tuam motorway to be officially opened in the next half hour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new M17 Gort to Tuam motorway will be officially opened in the next half hour.

The ribbon will be cut by Transport Minister Shane Ross.

The opening follows three years of construction by the Direct Route Consortium and more than a decade of planning.

The new 57km motorway will have no tolls, and will intersect with the existing M6 motorway at Rathmorrissey, linking Tuam and Gort.

The official opening takes place at 11am at a site on the new route near Kiltiernan.

The motorway will then be opened to traffic on a rolling basis throughout the afternoon, and will be fully open by this evening.