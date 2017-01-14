Gort to Tuam motorway drainage works near completion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The drainage works on the new the Gort to Tuam motorway are almost complete.

The vital works are now 80% complete, while work continues on the surfacing of sections of the route.

There are around 600 people currently working on the project, and a total of over 2.9 million working hours have been clocked up to date.

Work on structures across the project is progressing well – all structures have commenced construction at this stage.

57 are already substantially complete, and another 8 are nearing completion.

A number of side roads have also been opened as part of the M17/M18 network.

Pavement works are underway, and have already progressed significantly on some parts of the new motorway.

The full scheme, including the Tuam Bypass, will open at the same time in early 2018.