Galway Bay fm newsroom – A GMIT Culinary student has been named European Young Chef of the Year.

The European Young Chef Awards celebrate gastronomy by protecting and promoting cultural and food diversity, culinary traditions, gastronomic innovation

As part of the contest, Aisling Rock from Gort served up her ”Mackerel, Pickle, and Sheep’s Milk” – made entirely from ingredients from the west of Ireland

She has been named European Young Chef of the Year at a special ceremony in Barcelona today.