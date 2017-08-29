Gort mother calls for independent review into Portiuncula maternity services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Gort mother has raised concerns over the death of her baby at Portiuncula Hospital in 2012.

Sinead Slattery lost her 5 day old daughter Amy, after she suffered from pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and damage to organs.

The death was the subject of a medical review, though Amy’s family felt that process was ineffective.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has come under fire in the past for the high number of neonatal deaths recorded there.

A draft report examining the provision of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital was ordered in January 2015 and completed in June of this year.

Issues were identified in relation to the care provided to several women during pregnancy and labour with the process taking in a total of 18 cases.

According to the Irish Mirror, Sinead Slattery says all the signs were there that something was seriously wrong with her pregnancy, but they weren’t noticed.

The Gort mother is calling for the sanction of a proper independent review into the maternity services at the hospital.