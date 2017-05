Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting on the future of Galway’s rural post offices will take place in Gort tomorrow. (Monday 29/5)

The event is being organised by Galway East Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on communications, Deputy Timmy Dooley will also address the event.

It gets underway at O’Sullivan’s in Gort at 8.30 tomorrow evening.