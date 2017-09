Goodman Medical in Mervue are currently recruiting Production Operators

Goodman Medical, Mervue are currently recruiting for Production Operator positions. Manufacturing experience desirable but not

essential. Bring along your CV to an Open Day at the Connaught Hotel, Dublin Road, Galway on Thursday 14th Sept from 2:30pm to

6:30pm. For more details contact Collins McNicholas on 091 706706 or visit www.collinsmcnicholas.ie/goodman-medical

print