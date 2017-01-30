Good Performances From Galway Athletics At National Indoor Finals

National Junior and U23 Indoor Championships

There were some great performances by Galway athletes at the National Indoor Junior and U23 Championships held in AIT Arena Sunday last.

Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District AC continued her winning ways with a superb victory in the U 23 Women’s 3k walk, in a time of 14.37. Alanna Lally, formerly of GCH and now running with UCD, stormed to victory in the U23 Women’s 800m, winning in 2.10 with a huge margin to spare. Solange Carla of GCH won the U23 Triple jump with a best of 11.13 metres.

Jack Dempsey of GCH secured a silver medal at the Junior Men’s 60m sprint,after a dramatic photo finish with the winner Joe Gibson of Bandon AC. Dempsey clocked a hugely impressive time of 6.97, dipping under the 7 second barrier for the first time , and was only pipped by 4 thousands of a second for victory.

Sinead Treacy of Craughwell AC took double bronze – securing medals in the U23 Long jump with 4.75 metres and also in the 200m, clocking 26.23.

In the field,Brendan Lynch of Loughrea AC took silver in the Junior Men’s Triple Jump with a jump of 13.53 m., while Jerry Keary of Craughwell leaped 1.90m to claim the Junior Men’s High Jump bronze

Nicole King of Galway City Harriers was very unlucky, as she led from gun to tape in the Junior Women’s 400m to be first across the line in 56.23, but was disqualified post race due to a lane infringement.

National Indoor Track and Field League

It was a successful second qualifying round at the National Indoor League day two in Athlone IT last Saturday for GCH men’s and ladies’ teams and Craughwell AC ladies, who all made the National Indoor League final,to be held next weekend in the new National Indoor Arena in Abbottstown m Dublin.GCH men’s squad finished second after the two qualifying rounds, with good performances by Eamon Hornibrook, with a 4.33 1500m, Igor Muntean,with 1.70m in the High Jump, Henrique Nvokolata with a solid 12.10 leap in the Triple Jump, Jonah Erugo in the 200m, and Simon Callaghan who scored valuable points over 400m.

The GCH ladies squad produced some excellent displays, including Kathryn Casserly with a second-place finish and 4.47 clocking in the 1500m, Solange Carla with a second also in the Triple Jump, Aoife Sheehy who doubled up at High Jump and 400m, and Laura Nally in the 200m.GCH team manager Brendan Glynn will be quietly confident for both his squads going into next weekend s final.

Craughwell ladies team, who were second in the final last year, once again made it through the qualifying rounds, and were anchored by captain Sarah Finnegan, who along with sister Rachel, Laura Cunningham and Lorraine Delaney ensured their squad made the final safely

Niamh Hennelly of GCH put in a strong season opening performance in the 1500m guest event, held alongside the League races, clocking4. 59..

Coldwood 4 miles

Over 200 runners took to the roads at the annual 4 milers in Coldwood, Sunday last.Matt Bidwell of Galway City Harriers took the honours once again asserting his dominance on the local road racing circuit, clocking a solid 21.09 for a clear victory. Philip Niland was second in 22.01, and Fergal Walsh of Athenry close behind in third in 22.05. Rio Olympian Breege Connolly won the ladies section in a fast 22.54, ahead of another Olympian Rosemary Ryan who clocked 23.39. Third home was Caroline Whiriskey of Loughrea AC

South Connacht Schools Cross-Country Championships

A huge turnout of over a thousand athletes competed in the South Connacht Championships in a windy South Park, in the Claddagh last Thursday, where Eanna O’Cualain of Colaiste na Coiribe and Aoife King of Pres Headford, both GCH athletes, were the senior winners. Presentation Athenry won an amazing five team titles – all four of the girls and one of the boys, as well as a second team placing.

In the Intermediate races, Thomas McStay held off the challenge from Aaron Brennan to take the Boys title in an exciting tussle, while Maeve Dervan (Mercy Roscommon, just pipped Sarah Gilhooley for victory in the Inter Girls.

In the Junior Boys race Cillian Jordan of St Enda’s ran a fine race from the front to take victory, as Bea Drummond of Athlone took the girls honours. Shauna Brennan of Claregalway won the Minor Girls, as Uyi Uyiosa of St Enda’s won the Boys.

South Connacht Schools Cross-Country Championships, South Park, Claddagh (Full result)

Girls – Senior: 1 Aoife King (Pres Headford), 2 Aine O’Farrell (Pres Athenry), 3 Aoife Sheehy (Dunmore CS) . Teams – 1 Pres Athenry A, 2 Pres Athenry B, 3 Bower Athlone.

Inter: 1 Maeve Dervan (Mercy Roscommon), 2 Sarah Gilhooley (Pres Athenry), 3 Laura Johnson (St Joseph’s Summerhill). Teams – 1 Pres Athenry, 2 Col Bhaile Chlair A, 3 Col Mhuire Ballygar.

Junior: 1 Bea Drummond (Athlone CC) 2 Rebecca Lowe (Bower, Athlone ), 3 Kaci Moran (Pres Athenry). Teams – 1 Pres Athenry, 2 Bower Athlone, 3 Athlone CC.

Minor: 1 Shauna Brennan (Col Bhaile Chlair A), 2 Laura Kenny (St Killian’s New Inn), 3 Aoibheann Keane (HRC Mountbellew). Teams – 1 Pres Athenry, 2 Mercy Roscommon, 3 St Brigid’s College.

Boys – Senior: 1 Eanna O Cualain (Col na Coiribe), 2 Joe Tannian (Col Iognaid), 3 Gary Martin (Galway CC). Teams – 1 Col an Coiribe, 2 Galway CC, 3 St Mary’s Galway.

Inter – 1 Thomas McStay (Col Bhaile Chlair A), 2 Aaron Brennan (Col Bhaile Chlair A), 3 Jack Maher (Clifton CS). Teams – 1 Seamount, 2 Col Bhaile Chlair A, 3 Gort CS.

Junior: 1 Cillian Jordan (Col Einde), 2 Ruaidhri Collins (Pres Athenry), 3 Eoghan Jennings (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin). Teams – 1 St Brigid’s College, 2 Pres Athenry, 3 Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin.

Minor: 1 Uyi Uyiosa Agbonayinma (Col Einde) , 2Liam Leen (Pres Athenry), 3 Darragh McNelis (Pres Athenry). Teams – 1 Pres Athenry, 2 St Joseph’s Galway, 3 Athlone CC.