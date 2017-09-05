Golf Results

ATHENRY MENS

1st Jim Byrne (21) 39 pts

2nd Cathal Cunningham (5) 37 pts

Gross Peadar O’Beirn (3) 34 Gpts

ATHENRY LADIES

18 Hole Stableford 3rd September 2017

1st Aileen Mangan (23) 33pts

2nd Ann Woods (20) 32pts B9

BALLINROBE MENS

Gents Competition Results Sat 26th and Sun 27th

Flannery’s Bistro Ballinrobe (Trevor & Marie Burke)

1st Kevin Staunton 40pts

2nd Billy McGrath 38pts

Gross Niall Staunton 32pts

Category 1 Enda Joyce 38pts

Category 2 Vincent Larkin 37pts

Category3 Cormac Murphy 37pts

BALLINROBE LADIES

Ladies Competition Results:

1st Aine Melville 36pts

2nd Carmel Sweeney 35pts

3rd Mary Colleran 35pts

BEARNA MENS

Strokeplay Voucher

1st James Keane (14) 73 (back 9)

2nd Terry O’Flanagan (16) 73

3rd Jonathon Burke (20) 74

BARNA LADIES

Stableford

1st Beatrice Mudrack (26) 34pts

2nd Jean Geraghty (35) 33pte (back 9)

3rd Roisin Keady (21) 33pts

CONNEMARA MENS

Open Singles Stableford Sponsors: Malone Meats

1st Jimmy Hayden (15) 39pts

2nd Owen Bonner (9) 37pts

Gross John Sweeney (4) 29pts gross

CONNEMARA LADIES

1st Kathleen Burke (12) 37pts (BB9)

2nd Brid U Chearnaigh (17) 37pts

Gross Pauline Mulligan (12) 22pts gross

DUNMORE MENS AND LADIES

Stableford

Results of Gents Competition

1st Stephen Lane Spellman 40 points

2nd Roger Silke 36 points

Gross Martin Silke 26 points

Results of Ladies Competition

1st Rose Collins 30 points

2nd Carmel Howley 30 points

MOUNTBELLEW

The Friday Open 18 holes stableford competition on 1st September was won by Fr. Sean Cunningham with 40pts, Gross: Basil King 32pts.

Open competitions for Men and Ladies continue for September and October. Timesheet 09096 -79259.

There were no Ladies or Men’s singles competitions held on Saturday 2nd or Sunday 3rd September at our club.

MOUNTBELLEW GOLF CLUB FUNDRAISER

3 Person OPEN 9 Holes Scramble(Any Combination)

Entry: €5 Per Person

(Re-Entry €3 Per Person)

FROM: 5th to 24th September

TIMESHEET: 0909679259

Please Support Our 3 Ladies Teams

Minor Cup Team

Intermediate Cup Team

Challenge Cup Team

The 3 teams have all qualified to represent Connaught at The AIG Ladies Cups and Shields Finals in Malone Golf Club, Belfast, between 27th and 30th September.

All Contributions Will Be Much Appreciated.

OUGHTERARD MENS

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

All Ireland Hurling Finals Weekend

Sat / Sun 2nd & 3rd September 2017

1st Bernard J Foy (22) 41 Pts

2nd Liam Beswick (17) 39 (B9-20, B6-14)

3rd Tony Dowd (18) 39 (B9-20, B6-13)

TUAM LADIES AND MENS

The ladies 2nd major, the Vice Presidents Prize to the Ladies was played on Sunday and Michael Cullen presented his prize to Breege Finnerty (20) who shot a fabulous 68 nett.

Not only is Mike the Vice President but he is the course manager and together with the greenkeeper Mark and his team they have the course in great condition.

1st Breege Finnerty (20) 68 nett

2nd Una Molloy (21) 70 nett

Gross Lorna Mullally (7) 84 gross

Cat A Shona Hendrick (19) 72 nett b/d

Cat B Mary McDonagh (27) 75 nett b/d

Cat C Angela Clancy (32) 73 nett

Mens Results

Michael Ryder (13) 42 pts

2nd Richard P Molloy (28) 39 pts

Gross John C Davin (6) 30 pts