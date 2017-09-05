Golf Results

ATHENRY MENS
1st Jim Byrne (21) 39 pts
2nd Cathal Cunningham (5) 37 pts
Gross Peadar O’Beirn (3) 34 Gpts
ATHENRY LADIES
18 Hole Stableford 3rd September 2017
1st Aileen Mangan (23) 33pts
2nd Ann Woods (20) 32pts B9
BALLINROBE MENS
Gents Competition Results Sat 26th and Sun 27th
Flannery’s Bistro Ballinrobe (Trevor & Marie Burke)
1st Kevin Staunton 40pts
2nd Billy McGrath 38pts
Gross Niall Staunton 32pts
Category 1 Enda Joyce 38pts
Category 2 Vincent Larkin 37pts
Category3 Cormac Murphy 37pts
BALLINROBE LADIES
Ladies Competition Results:
1st Aine Melville 36pts
2nd Carmel Sweeney 35pts
3rd Mary Colleran 35pts
BEARNA MENS
Strokeplay Voucher
1st James Keane (14) 73 (back 9)
2nd Terry O’Flanagan (16) 73
3rd Jonathon Burke (20) 74
BARNA LADIES
Stableford
1st Beatrice Mudrack (26) 34pts
2nd Jean Geraghty (35) 33pte (back 9)
3rd Roisin Keady (21) 33pts
CONNEMARA MENS
Open Singles Stableford Sponsors: Malone Meats
1st Jimmy Hayden (15) 39pts
2nd Owen Bonner (9) 37pts
Gross John Sweeney (4) 29pts gross
CONNEMARA LADIES
1st Kathleen Burke (12) 37pts (BB9)
2nd Brid U Chearnaigh (17) 37pts
Gross Pauline Mulligan (12) 22pts gross
DUNMORE MENS AND LADIES
Stableford
Results of Gents Competition
1st Stephen Lane Spellman 40 points
2nd Roger Silke 36 points
Gross Martin Silke 26 points
Results of Ladies Competition
1st Rose Collins 30 points
2nd Carmel Howley 30 points
MOUNTBELLEW
The Friday Open 18 holes stableford competition on 1st September was won by Fr. Sean Cunningham with 40pts, Gross: Basil King 32pts.
Open competitions for Men and Ladies continue for September and October. Timesheet 09096 -79259.
There were no Ladies or Men’s singles competitions held on Saturday 2nd or Sunday 3rd September at our club.
MOUNTBELLEW GOLF CLUB FUNDRAISER
3 Person OPEN 9 Holes Scramble(Any Combination)
Entry: €5 Per Person
(Re-Entry €3 Per Person)
FROM: 5th to 24th September
TIMESHEET: 0909679259
Please Support Our 3 Ladies Teams
- Minor Cup Team
- Intermediate Cup Team
- Challenge Cup Team
The 3 teams have all qualified to represent Connaught at The AIG Ladies Cups and Shields Finals in Malone Golf Club, Belfast, between 27th and 30th September.
All Contributions Will Be Much Appreciated.
OUGHTERARD MENS
Men’s 18 Hole Stableford
All Ireland Hurling Finals Weekend
Sat / Sun 2nd & 3rd September 2017
1st Bernard J Foy (22) 41 Pts
2nd Liam Beswick (17) 39 (B9-20, B6-14)
3rd Tony Dowd (18) 39 (B9-20, B6-13)
TUAM LADIES AND MENS
The ladies 2nd major, the Vice Presidents Prize to the Ladies was played on Sunday and Michael Cullen presented his prize to Breege Finnerty (20) who shot a fabulous 68 nett.
Not only is Mike the Vice President but he is the course manager and together with the greenkeeper Mark and his team they have the course in great condition.
1st Breege Finnerty (20) 68 nett
2nd Una Molloy (21) 70 nett
Gross Lorna Mullally (7) 84 gross
Cat A Shona Hendrick (19) 72 nett b/d
Cat B Mary McDonagh (27) 75 nett b/d
Cat C Angela Clancy (32) 73 nett
Mens Results
- Michael Ryder (13) 42 pts
2nd Richard P Molloy (28) 39 pts
Gross John C Davin (6) 30 pts