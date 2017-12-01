GOLF CLUBS VOTE FOR CHANGES

Scotch foursomes format for AIG Pierce Purcell Shield

AIG Junior Cup handicap limit lowered to 4

New Seniors Inter-Club team event to be established

Golf clubs voted this week on a range of motions put to the four provincial annual delegate meetings in relation to a series of changes to the inter-club events that the Union stages.

The motions put forward by the GUI, which all passed were:

That the form of play for the AIG Pierce Purcell Shield be modified to Scotch Foursomes, (effective 2018). Effective 2019, that the Union introduce a new All-Ireland Seniors Inter-Club team event for golfers over the age of 55. That the Union introduce a new nett Under-18 Inter-Club event for five-man teams with full handicaps applying, to replace the Irish Junior Foursomes, (effective 2018). In the event of Motion (third above) being carried, that the Irish Junior Foursomes be immediately reintroduced by the GUI, (effective 2018). That the lower handicap limit of the AIG Junior Cup be reduced from 5 to 4 effective 2018 That, in the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield, the handicap limits be adjusted as follows effective 2018: Lowest individual reduced from 6 to 5 Lowest combined reduced from 17 to 15 That, in the AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, the handicap limits be adjusted as follows effective 2018: Lowest individual reduced from 12 to 11 Lowest combined reduced from 27 to 25 That, in the GUI Four-Ball Inter-Club Championship, the handicap limits be adjusted as follows effective 2018: Lowest individual reduced from 16 to 15 Lowest combined reduced from 36 to 34 To seek to amend, within CONGU, the last sentence before clause 23.16 Continuous Handicap Review, as follows; To assist in identifying such players, a report has been developed within the ISV software to list players who have seven or more consecutive scores above the buffer zone (excluding any Reduction Only CSS competitions or abandoned competitions)

Mark Wehrly, Championship Manager with the Golfing Union of Ireland explained the background to the changes: “Over the last year the Union has undertaken a very worthwhile review of its All-Ireland inter-club competitions, which included a survey of 4,500 golfers, a focus group of 12 golf club members and a detailed consideration of the issues arising from those engagements by the Union’s provincial councils.

“By including the views of a wide array of golf club members in the review, there has been an emphasis on the Union’s strategic goals of a promoting a strong and open culture and ensuring our competitions programme keeps evolving and getting better.

“Everyone involved deserves thanks, and in the end the fact that a clear majority of the voters at the Branch Annual Delegates’ Meetings have voted in favour the seven motions that were put forward as a result of this review by the Provincial Councils is a great outcome for the process.”

The following motions, which were not part of the review conducted by the GUI and were proposed by clubs were defeated:

That the competitors qualifying handicap in the AIG Junior Cup, AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield, AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, Irish Mixed Foursomes Challenge Cup and GUI All Ireland Four-Ball Inter Club Championship be the handicap recorded as at 31st December in the previous calendar year, as opposed to being the competitor’s lowest handicap achieved in the previous calendar year That the conditions of the GUI All-Ireland Four-Ball Inter-Club championship be amended so that, for the purpose of determining the eligibility of a pair, the sum of their exact handicaps – and not their playing handicaps – shall be calculated as per the handicap qualification criteria set down in those conditions That the following tournament conditions be amended to increase the minimum number of returns required, in the previous calendar year, from Four to Ten, to be effective from 1 January 2019: 2.c – AIG Junior Cup, 2.c – AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield, 2.d – AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, 2.d – Irish Mixed Foursomes Challenge Cup & 2.d – GUI All-Ireland Four-Ball Inter-Club Championship