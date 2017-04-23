15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gold Medals For Monivea Boxing Club

By Sport GBFM
April 23, 2017

Time posted: 6:17 pm

Monivea Boxing Club’s Cian Dolan and Nathan Ward have won National Titles at the National Boxing Stadium over the weekend. In the quarter finals Cian showed that he was made for the ring beaten Odhran Clancy 5/0. In the Semi- Finals Cian boxed T.O’Reilly from St Michael Athy and got going from the first bell and worked on O’Reilly with body and head combinations, coming out on the right side with 4/1 decision. In the final Cian’s opponent Patrick Stocks was at least four inches taller than Cian but Cian put the pressure on Stocks from the first bell. Cian used his boxing skills for all three rounds and made history for Monivea Boxing Club.

Eleven year old Cian Dolan hand was raised to the air, winning on 3/2 decision.

Next up was Nathan Ward in the final against Alan O’ Neill.

Nathan got off to a great start catching O’Neill with solid back hand crosses right on the target and kept O’Neill on the back foot winning all three rounds on a score 5/0.

Well done to Cian and Nathan on winning National Titles.

Monivea Boxing club would like to thank all the supporters that travelled to Dublin for what was a great week in the club’s history. Titles like this come from hard work and dedication from the boxers and all the coaches and committee members that keeps the club going year on year. Anne Farrell, Peter Mahon, Johanna Butler, Gerry O’Grady, Kevin McLoughlin, Ger Cronnelly, Dannie Butler, Hugh McTigue, P.J Fallon, Brian Hession, Fergal Madden, Keith Dolan, Johnny Ward and Kevin White.

