The Feel Good Factor

Go Dutch this week on the Home Run with Marc Roberts and Donal Mahon

By Sinead Kennedy
February 5, 2017

We have teamed up with Go Dutch Flowers this week in advance of  Valentines Day.  We would like to give some lucky listeners a dozen roses each day on “The Home Run”  from 3-5 pm.  Tune in to Marc Roberts on Monday through to Wednesday and Donal Mahon on Thursday and Friday this week for your chance to win.
Whatever the occasion, whether it’s a birthday, an anniversary or a just a loving gesture, Go Dutch Flowers have the perfect flower gift to send this Valentines day.
Go-Dutch have a wide selection of Valentine’s Day Flowers which are perfect for showing that special person in your life just how much they mean to you.  From Roses to Tulips, Chocolates to Balloons Go Dutch have a vast selection to choose from making it easy for you to find the perfect gift.
Flowers can be delivered on the same day or with next day delivery.
Go Dutch also cater for different price ranges and bouquets are available to suit all customers.
To find out more or to book your bouquet click HERE
