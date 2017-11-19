Go to the Dogs on Molly in the Morning

On Molly in the Morning we are getting in mood for a great Staff Christmas party with a great prize compliments of Galway Greyhound Stadium. Molly and Ollie want to hear from all the workers of Galway out there who would really like a night at the dogs. We have a night out at the dogs for 10 which includes a Christmas Finger Food Platter and a drink for all of you. Just to note the dates you can go are from 24th November – 22nd December at Galway Greyhound Stadium. To win check out our Facebook page and send us your name and where you work.

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas party venue this year, forget the unwanted mistletoe, the nasty knitted jumpers & the wonky Christmas tree. Head to Galway Greyhound stadium and have a small win on us. Bring a touch of festive cheer to the office or celebrate with family and friends at Galway Greyhound Stadium.

Enjoy the delicious food on offer, have a flutter on the Tote and dance the night away with their post racing entertainment!

From dining in their restaurant or private suites to casual finger food packages, there’s something to suit every budget and group size.

There is racing every Friday and Saturday, gates open at 6.30pm and the first race is off at 7.52pm.

Call 061 448 080 for Reservations or visit igb.ie

Racing between Christmas and New Years Fri 29th December.