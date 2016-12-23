Go ahead to transform protected building in Moylough

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Moylough village could be set to get a new restaurant.

County planners have granted planning permission to Martin and Fiona Mannion for the change of use of O’ Malleys former shop into a restaurant/ take away.

Permission for the development of a restaurant / takeaway was originally granted back in 2010.

However this development did not take place within the following 5 years.

Now, M & F Mannion have been granted planning permission again to change the existing commercial unit into a restaurant and build a single storey extension to the back of the building.

The building is a proposed addition to the Record of Protected Structures.

Council planners have attached seven conditions to the grant of planning permission for O’ Malley’s former shop building in Moylough.

One condition stipulates that the restaurant must only operate between 8.30 each morning and midnight.