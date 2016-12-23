15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

food-news

Go ahead to transform protected building in Moylough

By GBFM News
December 23, 2016

Time posted: 4:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Moylough village could be set to get a new restaurant.

County planners have granted planning permission to Martin and Fiona Mannion for the change of use of O’ Malleys former shop into a restaurant/ take away.

Permission for the development of a restaurant / takeaway was originally granted back in 2010.

However this development did not take place within the following 5 years.

Now, M & F Mannion have been granted planning permission again to change the existing commercial unit into a restaurant and build a single storey extension to the back of the building.

The building is a proposed addition to the Record of Protected Structures.

Council planners have attached seven conditions to the grant of planning permission for O’ Malley’s former shop building in Moylough.

One condition stipulates that the restaurant must only operate between 8.30 each morning and midnight.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday December 23rd
Sinnott, Melody and Cunningham extend deals at Eamonn Deacy Park
gbfm-news-garda
December 23, 2016
Galway Gardaí out in force to prevent Christmas road deaths
news-rain-weather-wet-winter
December 23, 2016
Road safety warning as Storm Barbara hits Galway
aran-islands-1155802_960_720
December 23, 2016
Islanders relieved as Aran ferry crisis resolved

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
xmas-sports-quiz
December 23, 2016
2016 Sports Quiz Results
galway-hurlers-hospital-visit
December 22, 2016
Galway Senior Hurlers visit the Galway Regional Hospital’s Children’s Unit
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK