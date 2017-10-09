15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Go ahead for residential development at former Glynn’s Milltown site

By GBFM News
October 9, 2017

Time posted: 12:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have given the go-ahead for a new residential development at the former Glynn’s Milltown site at Cartron.

The development at the bar-retail, residential development and adjacent yard will involve the renovation and alteration of the existing building and yard.

The space will be used to provide seven 2-bed townhouses, residents parking and all associated works.

The County Council has given applicant Conor McDevitt the green light subject to 9 conditions.

One stipulates that measures be taken to protect nearby sites of environmental importance during the construction phase.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Basketball Ireland Super League Round-Up: Glanmire sees off Killester in opening game while Templeogue struggle against UCD
October 9, 2017
HSE given approval for layout changes at UHG
October 9, 2017
Gardaí seek dash cam footage after serious city assault
October 9, 2017
Concern over staffing changes at Gort Library

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 9, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League Round-Up: Glanmire sees off Killester in opening game while Templeogue struggle against UCD
October 9, 2017
Williamstown v Aran Islands IFC semi final Replay
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK