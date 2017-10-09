Go ahead for residential development at former Glynn’s Milltown site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have given the go-ahead for a new residential development at the former Glynn’s Milltown site at Cartron.

The development at the bar-retail, residential development and adjacent yard will involve the renovation and alteration of the existing building and yard.

The space will be used to provide seven 2-bed townhouses, residents parking and all associated works.

The County Council has given applicant Conor McDevitt the green light subject to 9 conditions.

One stipulates that measures be taken to protect nearby sites of environmental importance during the construction phase.