Go ahead for new residential development at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given the go-ahead for the construction of 16 new houses at Rosshill, Merlin Park.

John and Ann Commins had applied for permission for the development will consist of 16 two-storey, five bed detached houses with individual garages.

It’ll also include new vehicular site access routes, ancillary site works, landscaping the service connections.

City planners have granted permission with 21 conditions attached – one stipulates that the developer must pay a contribution of over 170 thousand euro to the council before work begins.