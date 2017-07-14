Go ahead for new credit union in city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has given approval to change two ground floor units in the city into a credit union.

Planning permission has been granted for alterations to the vacant units at Mayoralty House at Merchants Road, which is a protected structure.

The new credit union is being developed by Health Services Staffs Credit Union Limited.

An Architectural Assessment Report formed part of the application as the development concerned a protected structure.

In allowing the credit union to go ahead, city planners have imposed 6 conditions.

One conditions stipulates that details of the design, type of materials, and colour of all signage must be agreed in writing prior to the unit being occupied.