15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Go ahead for new credit union in city centre

By GBFM News
July 14, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has given approval to change two ground floor units in the city into a credit union.

Planning permission has been granted for alterations to the vacant units at Mayoralty House at Merchants Road, which is a protected structure.

The new credit union is being developed by Health Services Staffs Credit Union Limited.

An Architectural Assessment Report formed part of the application as the development concerned a protected structure.

In allowing the credit union to go ahead, city planners have imposed 6 conditions.

One conditions stipulates that details of the design, type of materials, and colour of all signage must be agreed in writing prior to the unit being occupied.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Call for urgent action at dangerous Ardrahan crossroads
July 14, 2017
Call for urgent action at dangerous Ardrahan crossroads
July 14, 2017
City Council struggles to find solutions to homelessness crisis
July 14, 2017
Minister to visit Galway Youth counselling service following last minute reprieve

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 14, 2017
Galway Senior Club Camogie Championship results
July 14, 2017
Galway crews compete at Irish Rowing Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK