Go ahead for new Claregalway Educate Together school despite objections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has given approval for a new school for Claregalway Educate Together despite objections from locals.

The site is on the campus of the secondary school and planning permission has also been granted for a new two-storey extension to Coláiste Baile Chláir.

The extension to Coláiste Baile Chláir will provide for 2 special needs classrooms and a sports hall.

The Educate Together National School would also be a two-storey building with 16 classrooms and a general purpose hall.

Submissions in support of the project were lodged with the county council on behalf of Parents Together Association and Student Council of Claregalway Educate Together as well as SMA House.

However, many locals, including Lakeview Residents Association, Claregalway Community Centre and Claregalway Community Development Association objected to the plans.

They raised concerns about traffic congestion at school opening and closing times, the volume of traffic at Lydican Road and minimal playing areas.

County planners have granted permission for the school facilities in Claregalway subject to 14 conditions.

One condition stipulates that the development must be carried out in accordance with the recommendations of the Transport Traffic Assessment and Road Safety Audit.