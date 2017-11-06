15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Go ahead for new Claregalway Educate Together school despite objections

By GBFM News
November 6, 2017

Time posted: 1:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has given approval for a new school for Claregalway Educate Together despite objections from locals.

The site is on the campus of the secondary school and planning permission has also been granted for a new two-storey extension to Coláiste Baile Chláir.

The extension to Coláiste Baile Chláir will provide for 2 special needs classrooms and a sports hall.

The Educate Together National School would also be a two-storey building with 16 classrooms and a general purpose hall.

Submissions in support of the project were lodged with the county council on behalf of Parents Together Association and Student Council of Claregalway Educate Together as well as SMA House.

However, many locals, including Lakeview Residents Association, Claregalway Community Centre and Claregalway Community Development Association objected to the plans.

They raised concerns about traffic congestion at school opening and closing times, the volume of traffic at Lydican Road and minimal playing areas.

County planners have granted permission for the school facilities in Claregalway subject to 14 conditions.

One condition stipulates that the development must be carried out in accordance with the recommendations of the Transport Traffic Assessment and Road Safety Audit.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway GAA Statement On The Passing Of Tom Lenihan
Connacht FA Youth Cup & Shield Results
November 6, 2017
Gort native named European Young Chef of the Year
November 6, 2017
Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald to visit Galway tomorrow
November 6, 2017
Gardai called to NUI Galway 7 times in three years over student drinking

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 6, 2017
Connacht FA Youth Cup & Shield Results
November 6, 2017
Galway GAA Statement On The Passing Of Tom Lenihan
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK