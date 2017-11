Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seapoint amusements in Salthill has been given the go ahead for a major expansion.

The development by Oldside Enterprises Limited will see the change of use of the convenience store/off-licence at 183 Upper Salthill.

It’ll be used for gaming, and will be linked to the existing Seapoint development at 185/187 Upper Salthill.

Permission’s been granted with six conditions attached – one stipulates that the property be adequately sound-proofed.