Go ahead for major changes at Glenlo Abbey Hotel

By GBFM News
July 6, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have given the go-ahead for major changes at the Glenlo Abbey Hotel on the outskirts of the city.

The project by Baswal Ltd will see a single-storey extension of the existing golf clubhouse.
It’ll also involve the demolition of part of the link between the existing bedroom block and Pavillion building.

The development will also include the construction of a new three-storey extension containing 17 additional bedrooms, a laundry and a prep kitchen.

There are also plans for a single storey spa facility within the existing walled garden.

A canopy and weather-protected entrance lobby will also be provided at the lower ground floor leading to the existing Oak Cellar bar.

The development has been given the green light with 9 conditions attached.

One stipulates that all necessary steps must be taken to avoid any negative impact on nearby European designated sites.

