Go ahead for expansion at Portumna childcare facility

By GBFM News
August 15, 2017

Time posted: 11:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portumna Community Childcare has been granted permission for an expansion of its facilities in the town.

The group is planning to install a modular portacabin unit for use as additional classroom space.

It’ll also involve the construction of a single storey extension to the rear of the existing crèche facility at St Brigit’s Road.

Permission has been granted with 9 conditions attached.

One stipulates that the modular classroom can only be used for up to five years after which new permission must be sought.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
