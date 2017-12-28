15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Go ahead for development of 50 new homes in Barna

By GBFM News
December 28, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission has been granted for almost 50 new homes in Barna.

Drumque Limited has been given approval to build 48 houses at Forramoyle East.

The Barna development is subject to 16 planning conditions.

One condition stipulates that before construction begins, the developer must commission a Road Safety Audit to address any issues.

Also, a minimum of one fifth of the houses shall be restricted for use by those who can demonstrate the ability to preserve and protect the language and culture of the gaeltacht.

